Sukino Healthcare plans to inject over Rs 200 crore in patient care, venture into oncology, digital therapies

Sukino Healthcare Solutions, which caters to the emerging segment of continuum of care, plans to invest over Rs 200 crore to accommodate the growing demand for post-operative healthcare and chronic healthcare management services. “This investment will build out capacities to handle over 25,000 unique patients every year both through our care centres and through home care,” Rajinish Menon, CEO & Founder of the company, told BT.

In healthcare, continuum of care refers to the practice of providing consistent and coordinated healthcare to a patient over a period of time and across the spectrum of care. It includes the changing healthcare needs throughout a patient’s life or can focus on a particular health condition.

With the increase in severe health episodes and surgeries for chronic illnesses, Sukino sees the necessity for clinical and rehabilitative care services continuing to rise. “We aim to mainstream our service offerings across various geographies in South India before approaching mature healthcare markets across the nation,” Menon said. To achieve this, Sukino plans to offer over 3,000 beds with each centre holding a capacity of 75 beds and creating employment opportunities for more than 7,500 professionals. “At this scale, Sukino will have a top line of $100 million with a healthy Ebitda,” said Menon.

Speaking about newer ventures, Menon said, “Apart from expanding geographically, Sukino also aims to introduce new aspects of care in fields such as oncology, elective surgeries, and digital therapies, so that we can cater to a wider range of patients requiring these services.” Menon also said Sukino has already been partnering with several hospitals to deliver its continuum of care to the latter’s clients. He said that talks are on with a few leading brands in the industry, both in India as well as abroad, to continue seeking collaborations.

Currently, the market for recuperative and rehabilitative care, which is largely addressed by hospitals and unorganised players, is expected to grow from $17 billion to $35 billion in four years. “About 36% of the market is found in the top ten cities. Given this doubling growth, the market presents a great opportunity for organised players like Sukino,” Menon said.

Sukino, Menon said, stands out as an all-inclusive healthcare platform offering a wide array of services. From home care to continuum care, the company’s holistic model ensures comprehensive care under one roof, he said.

When asked about what differentiates Sukino from other such players such as Portea medical, Menon said, “Unlike traditional home healthcare providers, we offer a transition care centre for patients needing more intensive care outside the home setting, bridging the gap between home and hospital. We cater to various conditions, including neuro issues like stroke, cancer, and high comorbidities, with advanced AI-infused therapy services that revolutionise physiotherapy.” “Accredited by NABH and meeting stringent quality standards, our facilities provide a seamless continuum of care from residential centres to home healthcare, ensuring patients receive continuous and effective medical support throughout their recovery journey,” he said.