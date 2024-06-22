Sun Pharma’s investigational weight loss drug shows promise in reducing obesity

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on Saturday announced results from a study of its investigational drug GL0034 (Utreglutide), designed to help people with obesity lose weight and improve their overall health. The findings were presented at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions on Friday.

The study enrolled 24 obese male participants who were divided into two groups: one with a fixed dosage and the other with increasing dosages of GL0034. The drug not only led to significant weight loss but also enhanced insulin sensitivity and reduced glucose levels.

GL0034, given once a week, led to weight loss and better control of blood sugar and cholesterol levels over a four-week period. Even at the lowest dose, the drug showed positive effects. It also helped reduce triglycerides and non-HDL cholesterol, indicating benefits for heart health, the company said in a statement.

"The recent study of GL0034 has shown encouraging results with weight loss and improvements in cholesterol levels among obese participants,” said Dr Richard E. Pratley, Medical Director at AdventHealth Diabetes Institute. “This new treatment stands out in the field of weight management. The positive results highlight the potential of this drug and pave the way for further research," said Pratley.

The study tested the safety and effectiveness of GL0034 in adults with obesity. Participants, aged 18-40 with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 28 or higher, were given either fixed or increasing doses of GL0034 or a placebo over four weeks. Weight loss was observed from baseline at Day 29 and continued through Day 43 for those who received the drug compared to those who received the placebo.

Both groups that received GL0034 showed better control of blood sugar levels and improved insulin sensitivity. Reductions in HbA1c, a marker of long-term blood sugar control, leptin (a hormone linked to hunger), and cholesterol levels were also noted, the company said.

GL0034 was well-tolerated, with no participants dropping out due to side effects. The most common side effects were mild gastrointestinal issues, which are typical for this type of drug, the company added.

"The data from our GL0034 study highlights our commitment to tackling the global health issue of obesity. These findings not only show that GL0034 helps with weight loss but also improves key health markers,” said Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of Sun Pharma. “We are dedicated to advancing this innovative treatment to bring meaningful benefits to patients worldwide," he said.

The evidence suggests that GL0034 could be an important new option for treating obesity. As a selective GLP-1 receptor agonist, GL0034 has shown benefits beyond weight loss, especially in improving cholesterol levels. A GLP-1 receptor agonist is a type of medication that mimics the action of the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which helps regulate blood sugar and appetite. These drugs work by increasing insulin secretion, reducing glucagon production, slowing gastric emptying, and promoting feelings of fullness, which can aid in weight loss. They are commonly used to manage type 2 diabetes and are also being used to treat obesity due to their combined benefits of lowering blood sugar and supporting weight loss.

"The weight loss and health improvements observed with GL0034 strongly support further studies of this new GLP-1 receptor agonist for treating obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other related health issues. We will conduct larger, more detailed studies to fully understand the benefits of GL0034 for patients," said Dr Rajamannar Thennati, Lead Investigator and Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Sun Pharma.

Sun Pharma plans to conduct larger studies to further explore and confirm the therapeutic potential of GL0034.