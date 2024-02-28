US pharma giant Eli Lilly plans to introduce its blockbuster anti-diabetes drug Mounjaro to India next year, to target weight loss market

Eli Lilly, the prominent American pharmaceutical company, is preparing to bring its widely acclaimed diabetes medication, Mounjaro, to the Indian market by next year, pending regulatory approval, CEO David Ricks told Business Today an exclusive interview.

Mounjaro, which has recently obtained approval in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe for its efficacy in weight loss, is poised to undergo regulatory assessment in India. Alongside Mounjaro, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound, which has garnered 25,000 prescriptions in the U.S. since its approval in November last year, is also scheduled for launch pending appropriate regulatory clearance in India. However, Ricks refrained from specifying a definitive timeline for its release.

The introduction of Mounjaro and Zepbound has led to a notable 219 per cent increase in revenue under the 'New Products' category for Lilly. The company is now focusing on launching these drugs in new markets as it expands its manufacturing capacity.

Ricks emphasised Mounjaro's potential in treating fatty liver disease and its various health benefits, including weight loss and blood sugar regulation.

India, grappling with one of the highest rates of diabetes globally, currently has an estimated 77 million adults living with the disease. This figure is projected to exceed 134 million by 2045, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

Furthermore, obesity rates in India are on the rise, with 33.2 percent of urban women and 29.8 percent of urban men aged 15 to 49 years classified as overweight or obese, as per data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5).

The Indian anti-obesity market, presently valued at around Rs. 500 crore, has witnessed rapid growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32 per cent over the past five years. The IMARC Group forecasts the Indian weight management market to reach Rs 2,762.7 crore by 2028.

"India presents a promising market for anti-obesity drugs. We are open to collaborations that enable us to reach more patients, provided they align with the company’s interests and we can meet market demand," said Ricks.

Apart from Eli Lilly, several global pharmaceutical firms, including Novo Nordisk, Vivus Pharmaceuticals, Roche Pharmaceuticals, and Orexigen Therapeutics, offer weight loss medications with diverse mechanisms of action to meet the growing demand. However, concerns persist regarding the affordability of these medications.