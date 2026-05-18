Why WHO has declared the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo and Uganda a global health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), its highest level of global health alert under international health regulations. The agency said the outbreak poses a risk of wider international spread and requires coordinated global action, although it does not currently meet the threshold of a “pandemic emergency”.

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What triggered the WHO emergency declaration?

As of May 16, 2026, authorities in eastern DRC’s Ituri Province had reported eight laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases, 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths across at least three health zones Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu. Uganda also reported two confirmed cases in Kampala among travellers arriving from the DRC, including one death, marking documented international spread of the outbreak.

WHO said unusual clusters of community deaths with symptoms compatible with Bundibugyo virus disease have been reported across Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu. The deaths of at least four healthcare workers in circumstances suggestive of viral haemorrhagic fever transmission inside healthcare settings have also raised concerns about infection prevention gaps and the possibility of wider spread within hospitals and clinics.

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Why are health authorities worried about this outbreak?

WHO said there are still “significant uncertainties” around the true scale and geographic spread of infections. However, the agency noted that the high positivity rate in the first batch of samples tested, increasing reports of suspected deaths and illnesses, and the confirmation of infections in Uganda all suggest the outbreak may already be larger than what is currently being detected.

The agency also warned that ongoing insecurity, humanitarian challenges, high population mobility and the presence of informal healthcare facilities in eastern DRC could complicate containment efforts and increase the risk of regional spread. WHO compared the situation with the major Ebola outbreak that affected North Kivu and Ituri provinces between 2018 and 2019.

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A major concern is that unlike the Ebola-Zaire strain, there are currently no approved vaccines or therapeutics specifically developed for Bundibugyo virus disease. WHO said this lack of available medical countermeasures makes the event particularly serious.

What does the global health emergency declaration mean?

A PHEIC declaration is used by WHO when an outbreak poses a public health risk to multiple countries through international spread and requires a coordinated international response. The declaration allows governments, health agencies and global partners to intensify surveillance, preparedness, funding and response measures.

WHO has asked DRC and Uganda to activate emergency response systems, strengthen laboratory testing and surveillance, improve infection prevention measures in hospitals, establish specialised treatment centres and intensify community awareness campaigns. The agency has also called for cross-border screening, monitoring of contacts, safe burial practices and clinical trials for candidate vaccines and therapeutics.

What happens next?

WHO has urged neighbouring countries to increase preparedness, strengthen surveillance systems and establish rapid response teams capable of identifying and isolating cases quickly. The agency said countries bordering affected regions should prepare laboratories, healthcare workers and emergency coordination systems in case further infections are detected.

At the same time, WHO advised countries against imposing border closures or restrictions on travel and trade, saying such measures are not supported by science and could push movement through informal crossings that are harder to monitor. Instead, the agency recommended targeted exit screening at airports, seaports and major land crossings in affected regions.