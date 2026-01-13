Big relief for gig workers: After Centre's intervention, Blinkit to remove '10-minute delivery' branding

Blinkit will remove references to "10-minute delivery" from its brand messaging after the Centre intervened on concerns over the safety of gig workers, sources told India Today on Tuesday.

Earlier, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held discussions with senior officials of Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, and Zomato. During the meeting, the minister asked companies to do away with fixed delivery time limits in the interest of delivery workers' safety.

According to sources, after the intervention of Mandaviya, companies are reassessing delivery-time commitments. Blinkit has decided to drop the "10-minute delivery" branding across all its platforms.

All four companies assured the government that they would remove delivery time commitments from their brand advertisements and social media platforms. The assurances came amid growing concerns that aggressive delivery timelines were pushing workers to take unsafe risks on the road.

The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union had announced a nationwide strike on New Year’s Eve, calling for collective action on issues related to the rights, welfare, and dignity of platform workers across India.

Among the union's key demands was the removal of 10-minute delivery options, which it argued incentivise unsafe speeds and increase the risk of accidents. The union has also been demanding the restoration of previous payout structures, legally mandated minimum earnings, and an end to what it described as arbitrary ID blocking and excessive deductions.