Goafest 2023: Talent is at the core of the future of creativity, say ad agency heads

It is the best time to be in advertising only because there are a host of interesting issues to deal with. This was the view of Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chairman, Leo Burnett & BBH, who outlined technology and data as only some of the interesting issues. “Creativity gives you the power to solve a problem and then you add aspects like technology and data to it,” he said.

The session on the future of creativity had some contrarian viewpoints in a world where terms like AI are now an inextricable part of the lexicon. Moderated by Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Ulka, it had, apart from Sinha, the participation of Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & Group CEO, Grey Group, Josy Paul, Chairman & Group CCO, BBDO and T Gangadhar, co-founder and Group CEO, Quotient Ventures.

The apprehension on technological disruption was viewed as an opportunity. Paul said it is a situation where new technology means youngsters will have a lot to look forward to. “Data and technology are fine but the way forward is all about human talent,” he emphatically stated. It was a point that then was discussed threadbare, with Sinha saying his agency looks at the potential candidate’s ability “to make cross connections and not only testing the ability to understand the craft”.

The talent crisis has become more complicated as the search continues for the best minds in traditional advertising and also in digital. “We wanted to create a professional who understands both and it’s really hard to find that person. It is a complex exercise,” said Grey’s Shetty. To her mind, this is perhaps a phase of collaboration since there is now a realisation that this kind of talent does not exist. “AI is a way to pick up more skillsets.”

Of course, there is also the perception that AI will eat into jobs. Quotient Ventures’ Gangadhar drew an analogy from cricket by saying technology was good for ones and two but “humans will be needed for the fours and sixers.”

In terms of the agency structure, Paul called for rewriting designations across the board, while Shetty was of the view that the future of the agency was about being fluid. “This could mean having a lean structure or one that is horizontal.” All said and done, the ability to make the best out of the future is to equip oneself with the best talent. It is something that agencies have been confronted with for a long time anyway. It’s just that the issue has become even more complicated now.

