Over 100 CEOs, 5 CMs, and ministers: Power-packed India delegation set for Davos 2026

India is set to make a commanding presence at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos next month, with more than 100 CEOs, three senior Union Ministers, and five Chief Ministers expected to attend the global gathering of business and political leaders.

Among the business honchos expected to be at the WEF 2026 are Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Group's N Chandrasekaran, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

Scheduled from January 18 to 24, the 2026 edition of the WEF meet will see a large Indian corporate delegation, alongside top government representation. The Union Ministers in attendance will include Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi.

Among the chief ministers, Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis, Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, and Telangana's A Revanth Reddy will be part of the five-day summit, with Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi and a delegation from Uttar Pradesh also slated to join. Other states are expected to announce their participation in the run-up to the event.

India's corporate delegation reads like a who's who of business. Apart from Ambani and Kamath, Bajaj Group's Sanjiv Bajaj, Jubilant Bhartia Group's Hari S Bhartia, Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Bharti Mittal, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Wipro's Rishad Premji, Essar's Prashant Ruia, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and ReNew's Sumant Sinha are also expected to join.

Public sector leaders and banking executives will also represent India on the international stage. These include Indian Oil chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney, GAIL chief Sandeep Kumar Gupta, SBI's Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, NTPC's Gurdeep Singh, and REC's Jitendra Srivastava.

Former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani will attend in her capacity as founder of the Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity and Equality, an initiative that was launched in Davos.

The official government representation will be led by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

With over 3,000 global leaders from 130 countries-60 of them heads of state-the 2026 summit will be held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue". The agenda will centre around five key challenges: global cooperation in a fragmented world, unlocking new growth, better investment in people, deploying innovation at scale, and building prosperity within ecological limits.

Among major international attendees are World Bank President Ajay S Banga, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva, ECB President Christine Lagarde, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, WTO DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

(With inputs from PTI)