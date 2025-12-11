'Should we run IndiGo's operations?': Aviation Minister rejects blame on DGCA

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday reiterated that the massive flight disruptions earlier this month were entirely IndiGo's mistake, saying the airline "messed up with roster management". He also countered allegations that aviation regulator DGCA failed to act in time to prevent the crisis, stressing that it was not the regulator's job to manage IndiGo's internal operations.

"They messed up with roster management, due to which we saw disruptions on 3rd, 4th and 5th of December. So definitely the first thing that I would want to make it very, very clear is that the mistake lies at IndiGo and their management," the minister said at Agenda Aaj Tak 2025.

The disruptions are largely attributed to the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), which extended pilots' mandatory rest hours and reduced the number of night landings per pilot from six to just two. This meant the airline needed to hire more pilots to operate the same number of flights as before. The second phase of the new norms came into effect on November 1.

Naidu said that once the norms were implemented, there were some cancellations, but authorities were in continuous discussion with IndiGo. "And then there was a good phase within November when there were no cancellations at all. They were operating well within the average cancellations that usually happen. And then suddenly...it was definitely shocking to us also."

He revealed that the ministry and DGCA had met IndiGo on December 1 regarding the FDTL norms, "where they wanted clarifications. We have given them the clarifications, but they never mentioned that so and so issue is there with us. So, again, I would like to highlight that this was totally IndiGo's mistake."

Responding to criticism about the DGCA's oversight, Naidu said: "We were quite watchful. We were taking care of all the operational oversight. We were ensuring that things were normal, and we gave them multiple opportunities. Had there been an incident like this supposed to be happening, you can come to us, discuss with us and do it. Why have they not done it on 1st of December?"

"Or you want us to daily monitor internal operations of IndiGo? As a regulator, we are looking after the safety. What is the job of IndiGo here? We are the regulator here. We give safety norms so that the pilots have good safety. Why did we bring the FDTL norms? Because we care about safety. We care about the safety of the crew. We care about the safety of the passengers. So that is our intention."

The minister added that every other airline has been following the FDTL norms, and "IndiGo also said that we are complying with it and we don't have any problem." "Even then, you want us to look into their roster every day and take over the operations. Then there is no point having their senior management or anyone at IndiGo. Let us handle all the airlines in the country itself. Do you agree with that?" he asked.



