WRI India, AEEE, EcoCollab and Mahindra Lifespace Developers come together for Decarbonisation Business Charter

The construction and building sector accounts for 32% of India’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which will only increase given the rapid urbanisation driven by demand for new buildings. Acknowledging the challenge ahead, WRI India, Alliance For an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), EcoCollab and Mahindra Lifespace Developers have come together for a call for action event as part of the Decarbonisation Business Charter (DBC). The agenda of the charter is to promote transformative changes and adoption of low-carbon practices in the construction and building industry in India.

As stakeholders' consultations were organised to identify key actions for the value chain across the building and construction sectors, the charter outlines actions for architects, designers, developers, contractors, property owners, facility managers, material manufacturers, and industry bodies that will be imperative for the sector to transition towards a low-carbon pathway.

Satish Kumar, President and Executive Director, AEEE, said, "We acknowledge the significance of decarbonisation in the construction and real estate sector, as India's position as the world's third-largest construction market presents both challenges and opportunities. With this radical initiative, we are calling diverse stakeholders of the building and construction industry to drive the transition towards a low-carbon future while creating lasting environmental and economic benefits."

By adopting a value chain approach, the charter is a movement that brings together stakeholders across the entire lifecycle of buildings for collective effort in fostering sustainability and achieving a more ecologically responsible building and construction industry.

Jonathan Demenge, Head of Cooperation, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, mentioned the work being done collaborative initiatives between the governments of Switzerland and India and Switzerland in the decarbonisation space–on low carbon cement, energy efficient buildings and low emission development of cities–and climate change. He highlighted the role of the private sector in leading the sustainability transition.

The Decarbonisation Business Charter recognises the tremendous potential for sustainable transformation within India's burgeoning construction market and real estate sector and serves as a pivotal platform to address the sector's challenges and embrace low-carbon pathways. The charter outlines strategies for a value chain approach and commits to reducing demand for raw materials, embracing circularity, and decarbonising the sector.

