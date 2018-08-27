Airtel offers 3-month Netflix gift subscription to select broadband, postpaid users

While the competition in the telecom sector gets fiercer, leaving little to no space for misstep, every player can be found developing a new manoeuvre. The latest comes from Airtel that is offering a 3-month Netflix gift subscription to select V-Fiber home broadband and postpaid users. The telco is strengthening its strategic partnership with US-streaming site, Netflix, in a bid to take on Reliance Jio's upcoming fast wired broadband services bundled with internet TV.

"Affordable high speed data services and growing smart devices have created a massive opportunity, perhaps one of the biggest in the world, for the uptake of content - both local and global," Bharti Airtel MD and CEO (India and South Asia) Gopal Vittal said. "Partnerships are at the core of Airtel's DNA and we are delighted to expand our strategic relationship with Netflix," he further added.

The Netflix app that was available on Airtel's direct-to-home (DTH) services will now be rolled out on its mobile services and its wired broadband platforms as well.

"Be it Sacred Games, Ghoul or Stranger Things, more and more fans are watching on mobile so we're bringing together Netflix's award-winning TV shows and movies with Airtel's amazing mobile and broadband networks," said Bill Holmes, Global Head of Business Development for Netflix.

Customers who are eligible for this subscription will be able to sign up to Netflix and receive the gift subscription through Airtel TV app and My Airtel app. Customers who are not eligible but wish to avail the subscription can upgrade their plans to claim the gift. Airtel customers will be able to pay one bill for their Netflix subscription and the postpaid/home broadband services.

The companies clarified in a joint statement that after three months, customers will be able to pay for their Netflix seamlessly by using their Airtel postpaid or home broadband bills.

This partnership between Netflix and Airtel is also to promote Netflix content and give Airtel TV users a taste of Netflix content through a dedicated row on the Airtel TV app. Airtel's vast digital content portfolio on Airtel TV already offers over 10,000 movies and shows as well as more than 375 LIVE TV channels.

Existing Netflix users can also avail the gift subscription, while others can sign up for Netflix through Airtel's apps and pay the bills as aforementioned.

This Netflix offer comes as Airtel tasted sweet success with its Amazon Pay gift card. As many as 1 million Airtel customers availed the gift card worth Rs 51 in less than 5 days of its roll out. This plan was part of its 23rd anniversary celebrations.

This offering is also part of its challenge to Jio that has been registering customers for its GigaFiber since August 15. Jio also announced a preview offer to all its broadband customers where they won't have to pay anything to avail 100 GB of data for the first three months. This 90-day offer also comes with 100 mbps data speed.

However, one cannot apply for the connection as of now. They can only express their interest in applying for one. The launch date of Jio GigaFiber is yet to be known.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)