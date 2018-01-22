Airtel Rs 399 plan now offers 1GB data per day for 84 days to counter Reliance Jio

Bharti Airtel has revised one of their best-selling packs. With the new changes, the leader in the telecom industry plans to compete with Reliance Jio's aggressive pricing. Bharti Airtel is now offering more validity with the Rs 399 data combo pack.

The telecom companies have been in constant flux since Reliance Jio introduced a wave of 4G services. The affect was not clear till the company started charging for their services. The disruption, however, has benefited the average consumer with more high-speed data at cheaper prices.

Airtel had revised the data pack recently after Reliance Jio introduced the Happy New Year offers. The company, however, has been feeling the heat from competition. As a result, the Rs 399 plan which offered 1GB data per day for 70 days is now offering 84 days of validity.

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan is offering the same amount of data and the same validity period. Apart from that, the company is offering unlimited calls and text messages capped at 100 per day. The plan also offers subscription to a host of Jio applications.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel is offering an extended version of the same plan which offers 1GB data for 84 days. Earlier, the same recharge provided a validity period of 70 days. Similar to Reliance Jio's plan, the Rs 399 plan will also offer unlimited calling and 100 texts per day.

Earlier this month Airtel modified two of its bigger plans. Airtel extended the validity period of its Rs 448 plan to 82 days and the Rs 509 plan will give a validity of 91 days.

Airtel and Reliance Jio have been competing against each other since the latter started charging for its service last year. Reliance Jio turned profitable for the first time. The company registered a profit of Rs 504 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017-18.

Airtel on the other hand, missed its profit targets as the company's net profit plummeted by 39 per cent for the same period. Reliance Jio continues to introduce plans that disrupt the market. The company is also expected to launch the JioFiber service soon which might cause similar disruption in the broadband sector.