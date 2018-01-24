Bharti Airtel shares dip after Reliance Jio offers extra 500MB data daily under Republic Day offer

The ongoing tariff war in the Indian telecom sector is expected to intensify around Republic Day. Reliance Jio has announced tariff cuts only days after Bharti Airtel changed its plans. Subscribers of both telecom operators will be get added data benefits under the new plans. While the new Airtel plans have already been made available, Jio will launch its revised on January 26.

Meanwhile, shares of telecom operators declined after Reliance Jio announced its new tariffs. Bharti Airtel shares fell 7.05 per cent to Rs 456.30 on Bombay Stock Exchange by 3:20 pm. Idea Cellular shares slid 5.63 per cent to Rs 93.80 on the back of the Jio's decision to revise tariffs.

Under its Reliance Day offer, Jio will offer 500MB additional data to users from January 26. This means that Jio subscribers using 1GB per day data packs will get 1.5GB everyday instead, and the users who opted for 1.5GB per day data plans will get 2GB data instead.

This is how the outgoing 1GB per day plans will change with a FUP of 1.5GB:

Rs 149 plan: Jio users used to get validity of 28GB 4G data for 28 days with a FUP limit of 1GB per day. After the changes are put into effect, the total data limit will be extended to 42GB.

Rs 349 plan: Reliance Jio will offer a total of 105 GB 4G data in 70 days with, with restrictions of 1GB per day.

Rs 399 plan: The total data benefit under this plan will be 126GB with a validity of 84 days.

Rs 449 plan: The data benefit has been increased to 136GB from 91 GB, and the pack will be valid for 91 days.

Here are the changes in 1.5GB per day plans after the FUP of 2GB:

Rs 198 plan: This plan will offer 56GB total data for 28 days of validity.

Rs 398 plan: The users will get 140GB data for 70 days instead of 105GB.

Rs 448 plan: The total data benefit has been increased to 168GB for 84 days under the reveised plan.

Rs 498 plan: Subscribers can avail 182GB of data for a period of 91 days with a limit of 2GB data per day.

Apart from this, Reliance Jio will double the validity of is Rs 98 plan from 14 days to 28 days under the Republic Day offer. Users will get 2GB of 4G data for the entire validity period of 28 days, as the 150MB FUP limit on the outgoing plan will be revoked.

In the plans that will be changed under its Republic Day offer, Reliance Jio offers unlimited 4G data usage with a daily FUP limit, after which internet speeds are throttled at 64kbps. Apart from these, users get unlimited calling, 100 free SMS per day, and access to the application bouquet from Jio.