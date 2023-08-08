Consumers and data-centric businesses to drive India’s internet boom and 5G shift: CommScope exec

CommScope, an American network infrastructure provider, furnished the infrastructure cabling for India's new Parliament building, a project undertaken by Tata Projects. Joshua Eum, General Manager, ANZ/SEA Service Provider at CommScope, in an exclusive interview with BT spoke about the company’s role in India's technological landscape, the evolution of telecom networks, and the prospects of connectivity and innovation in Asia. Edited excerpts:

BT: What is your current presence in India and what are your future plans?

JE: As India is projected to reach around 900 million internet users by 2025 and with the impending rollout of 5G, significant growth in data consumption is anticipated in the upcoming years. This surge will not only be driven by Indian consumers but also by data-centric businesses, propelling the shift towards cloud and mobile applications.

CommScope established its presence in India 24 years ago, initially with just 10 employees at our Goa facility. Today, our footprint spans eight key cities–Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Pune. We engage local talent in manufacturing, R&D, engineering, and various other domains. In India, CommScope employs over 6,000 persons, contributing to our global headcount of 30,000. Our collaborations extend to premier cellular service providers, enterprises, MTDC, educational institutions, healthcare organisations, government agencies, multi-service operators, IT and OT sectors, as well as large venue operators.

We facilitate the deployment of diverse 5G and private networks, including 5G, LTE, CBRS, and Wi-Fi, catering to urban, rural, and home environments. Internationally, we partner with leading mobile network operators such as Vodafone, GCI, Orange, OpenReach, and Altice. In Asia, our collaboration extends to JCOM, Converge ICT, JTOWER, and other prominent players. In line with India's digital transformation and 'Made in India' initiative, CommScope has also opened an R&D facility in Chennai. Situated among esteemed academic institutions, the center hosts skilled engineers driving wireless technology innovation. This partnership with IIT Madras, India's top technical university, marks CommScope's second R&D hub, fostering advanced wireless and networking technologies with young engineering talents.

BT: How can Asian telecom firms lead the path to the next generation communication technology and build future broadband networks?

JE: The post-pandemic economic recovery in Asia, as projected by the International Monetary Fund, heavily relies on digitalisation for long-term growth. However, the evolving use of the Internet will lead to increased demands on networks and the industry as a whole. To shape the broadband networks of the future, the telecom sector must focus on democratising Internet access, enhancing current network capabilities, and driving innovation. Extensive research has linked the digital divide to inequality, with around 150 million digitally excluded adults in Southeast Asia and similar issues in India. Bridging this divide becomes crucial for delivering various services and applications to boost business efficiency, productivity, and daily life.

The telecom industry serves as the infrastructure foundation for universal broadband access, necessitating collaboration between network providers and government agencies to strengthen digital inclusion. Subsidised initiatives are expected to emerge, ensuring affordable broadband and widespread access. While advancing existing 5G capabilities and laying the groundwork for 6G, the industry remains years away from fully implementing 6G, which could be AI-native and focused on machine learning, distinct from current cloud-native 5G networks. Sustainability and creating a greener future continue as key focal points. Telcos are currently responsible for a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions (1.6—3.9%), a number set to rise without intervention. Amid the growing emphasis on ESG practices, the telco sector plays a pivotal role in developing efficient, energy-saving infrastructure and innovations to support the broader economy's shift towards net zero emissions.

BT: What are the questions regarding the ROI for 5G NSA and SA networks?

JE: In today’s digital era, Internet access and fast speeds are essential. The rapid deployment of 5G in India is projected to lead to 690 million 5G subscriptions by the end of 2028, accounting for about 53% of all subscriptions. The growing adoption of consumer and commercial 5G services across multiple markets is expected to drive up to 400 million 5G connections in APAC within the next two years. To meet this demand, the industry will strategically implement 5G standalone (SA) capabilities to fully unlock the advantages of 5G technology, including support for latency-sensitive, highly reliable, and extended Internet of Things (IoT) services. While NSA 5G doesn't offer the same capabilities as SA 5G, it allows network operators to add a 5G network on their existing 4G infrastructure, reducing the need for a new 5G core. This makes NSAs more cost-effective, easier to deploy, and quicker to rollout. Ultimately, whether SA or NSA, mobile operators and service providers must find ways to maximise their current infrastructure usage while minimizing power consumption, a critical concern today. The aim is to avoid extensive tower construction or additions. Operators will explore technologies that optimise tower space, wind loading, and antenna consolidation. More network operators might turn to neutral host providers to reduce footprint, costs, and enhance energy efficiency.

BT: What are the challenges and opportunities in Asia related to real-world use cases, AI-enabled network automation, and more?

JE: Emerging technologies like cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and edge computing are driving the demand for better access to latency-sensitive data. The increasing complexity of existing networks due to 5G standards and its associated applications is making data-driven AI crucial for network optimisation and management. AI offers numerous benefits, including increased efficiency, reliability, scalability, and agility, with unlimited potential for applications in various sectors. For example, in the manufacturing industry, AI can predict and reduce accidents and machine breakdowns. The integration of industrial robots alongside human workers requires precise control to prevent accidents and injuries.

AI-enabled factories can also automate inventory systems, streamlining operations. In healthcare, IoT and AI are accelerating healthcare delivery within hospitals. IoT-based healthcare management systems, driven by AI, manage patient registration, ward assignments, and bed allocations, enhancing visibility and control over devices. Logistics benefit from 5G's low latency, enabling real-time data processing. In warehouse environments, this facilitates the monitoring and optimization of inventory levels, supply chain operations, and equipment performance. AI further enhances real-time data utilisation to improve warehouse operations. Success in deploying data-enabled solutions and AI-driven network automation hinges on equitable broadband coverage. This is especially important in emerging parts of Asia, necessitating prioritized investments in fiber connectivity for rural and urban areas. Unlocking the region's digital future requires the right infrastructural strategies to establish high-performance and future-ready national networks. These networks will maximize the transformative impact of next-generation technologies, fostering innovation and growth.

BT: What is the real threat posed by the satellite industry, hyperscalers and other operators?

JE: While satellite internet is seen as a viable option to bring internet access more quickly to rural areas where density is typically sparse, affordability and accessibility issues will remain significant challenges for consumers, especially in rural regions. Hyperscalers are expanding cloud-based services that will assist service providers in streaming various forms of entertainment and informational content to homes, laptops, and mobile devices, creating a seamless mesh of connectivity. Tech players are also delving into trends such as AI and immersive reality technologies, which may generate novel possibilities that could alter the way we work and live. The advent of 5G technology will help enable applications introduced by these emerging trends. Traditional mobile telecom businesses are also reconsidering how to pursue new opportunities and address fresh challenges in today's evolving digital landscape. While forging strategic partnerships with satellite companies, hyperscalers, and other tech players, it is crucial to identify areas of innovation overlap and collaborate to unlock new opportunities.