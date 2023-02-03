India broadband definition updated to minimum download speed of 2 Mbps

The government has changed the definition of broadband connectivity to include a higher minimum download speed of 2 Mbps (megabits per second), as per the gazette announcement.



Prior to this, the Telecom Department's notification in July 2013 had set 512 kbps (kilobits per second) as the minimum download speed.



"In supersession of the definition of broadband issued vide notification dated July 18, 2013 and after consideration of the recommendation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Central Government hereby revise the definition of broadband as follows...," the notification said.



According to the current gazette notification, "Broadband is a data connection that is able to support interactive services, including internet access and has the capability of the minimum download speed of 2 Mbps to an individual subscriber from the point of presence (POP) of the service provider intending to provide broadband service." The notification of January 25, 2023 went into effect immediately.



As of November 30, 2022, India had approximately 825.4 million broadband subscribers, with 793.5 million using cellular broadband and the remainder using landline.



Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (430.18 million), Bharti Airtel (230.56 million), Vodafone Idea (123.48 million), BSNL (25.85 million), and Atria Convergence (2.14 million) were the service providers.



When contacted, TV Ramachandran, President of the Broadband India Forum, stated that the recent move to revise the definition bodes good for broadband consumers, particularly those in rural and semi-urban areas.



"The broadband penetration has a long way to go when seen in the context of our overall population. The move to raise the definition to minimum download speed of 2 Mbps is a step in the right direction for consumers," Ramachandran told PTI.



In fact, TRAI has suggested that in August 2021 "The minimum download speed for broadband connectivity has been increased from the current 512 kbps to 2 Mbps after reviewing the definition of broadband. Fixed broadband has been divided into three categories based on download speed: basic, fast, and superfast." According to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index for the month of December 2022, India had median mobile download speeds of 25.29 Mbps, which was an improvement over 18.26 Mbps in November 2022.



"With this, the country has taken a huge leap in its global ranking and is now at 79 position from 105 in November," Ookla said in a statement on January 27, 2023.

