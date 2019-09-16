Reliance Jio Fiber update: How long will you have to wait for GigaFiber connection

Reliance Jio rolled-out its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) Jio Fiber broadband service earlier last month. Other than the high-speed broadband internet, Jio Fiber will offer a host of services like free voice, TV calling, gaming, entertainment, among others. The registration process for getting the broadband connection has already begun and the company has said that it has already received 1.5 crore requests and is aiming to cover as many as 2 crore residences and 1.5 crore business establishments across 1,600 towns in India. However, there is still no timeframe and clarity as to when the registered customers will get the active connection set up at their home or office.

Earlier, Reliance Jio had said that the interested customers could register for Jio Fiber connection using MyJio app or by visiting Jio.com. To register, the customer is required to give their full name, mobile number, and email ID. Once the registration process is complete, it was said that the Jio Fiber sales representative would get in touch with the user for the installation of JioFiber connection. However, the company has not disclosed any date or time when it will get in touch with the registered user. BusinessToday.In got in touch with Jio Fiber representative and was told that there is no set time frame for the installation and that the company's salesperson will get in touch "soon" for the installation of the Jio Fiber connection.

To get the JioFiber connection installed, the user will have to submit the documents for verification to the sales rep, whenever he/she visits post the registration. The user is required to have an original Aadhaar card or any other original valid POI (Proof Of Identification) and POA (Proof Of Address) as per the DoT (Department of Telecom) guidelines. Once the users' documents are verified by the JioFiber representative, the order for the Jio's internet connection order will be processed and the company will call the customer for confirmation of the installation appointment. The installation engineer will then complete the installation and activation within 2-hours.

Earlier, the company said that it will prioritise the rollout of Jio GigaFiber in localities based on the interest it has received from registrations. So, the rollout is expected to take place in a phased manner and not everyone who has registered for the high-speed internet on the company's website will get the call from the Jio Fiber sales representative. Therefore, despite the enticing broadband plans and the promise of free 4K TVs, it might still take a while for JioFiber fixed line broadband connection to come to your house.

Edited By: Udit Verma

