Reliance Jio Fiber effect: Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan with 1Gbps speed launched at Rs 3,999

To counter Reliance Jio Fiber's broadband plans offering internet speeds of up to 1Gbps, Airtel has come up with a similar high-speed plan of its own. India's largest wired broadband firm has launched the Xstream Fiber service which delivers broadband speed of 1Gbps. Along with breakneck internet speed Airtel Xtream Fiber also comes bundled with unlimited calls and the host of content benefits.

Airtel has priced the Xstream Fiber service at Rs 3,999 per month. Notably, Reliance Jio Fiber offers 1Gbps network speed with its Platinum and Titanium plans worth Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively.

ALSO READ:JioFiber STB vs Airtel Xstream: Here're the similarities and differences

Although Airtel hasn't mentioned the data limit allotted under the Xstream Fiber plan, it has confirmed that that subscribers will initially get 1000GB of additional data with a validity of 6 months. Airtel Xstream Fiber users will also be able to avail unlimited free calls via a landline connection.

The Airtel Xstream Fiber also comes bundled with free content benefits under the #AirtelThanks programme. Purchasing the service would grant three months of Netflix subscription, one year Amazon Prime membership and free access to content on Airtel Xstream app and ZEE5.

ALSO READ:Reliance JioFiber effect: Airtel launches Xstream Box, Xstream Stick

Airtel Xstream Fiber has been made available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. The service is expected to be rolled out in other cities in coming days.

Given the price point, the Airtel Xstream Fiber is placed to contend directly against Reliance Jio Fiber's Platinum plan worth Rs 3,999. The Jio Fiber plan offers 2,500GB of data for a month at speed up to 1Gbps. The plan offers free voice calling anywhere in India and home networking capabilities. Moreover, the plan includes VR services and access to premium benefits under Jio Fiber like First-Day First-Show movie screening and special sports content.