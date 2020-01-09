Reliance Jio WiFi calling: Here's how to activate Jio VoWiFi on your phone

Reliance Jio has launched its WiFi calling service that allows its users to receive voice and video calls over a WiFi connection. This feature from Jio comes right after Airtel rolled out WiFi calling for its users. The big difference between the Airtel's WiFi calling feature and Jio's WiFi calling feature, however, lies in the amount of supported devices. Airtel announced that its WiFi calling feature would be functional only on phones that have Airtel broadband, whereas Jio WiFi calling feature is supported by around 150 handsets and through all WiFi calling networks.

The common point between Airtel and Jio VoWiFi services is that both these telecom operators are offering this feature free of cost for domestic calls. WiFi calling is used when the phone is connected over a WiFi network even if the subscriber uses a regular phone app. In case your phone is not connected over a WiFi network, calls will be made using a regular GSM or VoLTE network.

In case the call is made within India, the WiFi calling feature will be absolutely free of cost, whereas calling charges will be applied for international calls. In order to be able to use the WiFi calling feature, the customers will have to first enable this feature on their phone.

How to enable Jio WiFi calling or Jio VoWiFi on your phone

In order to avail this new feature offered by Jio, you need to enable WiFi calling or VoWiFi on your phone. For this, you need to be connected to a WiFi network. After this go to the Settings menu on your phone and select the WiFi calling or WiFi calls option. Jio has clarified that its VoWiFi service will be available over around 150 models only. In order to know whether your phone supports Jio VoWiFi or not, you need visit the dedicated webpage for Jio WiFi calling.

