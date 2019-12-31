Reliance Jio's 2020 Happy New Year Offer: Check out recharge plan, data, price

Telecom major Reliance Jio's has announced a '2020 Happy New Year Offer' for its subscribers. Reliance Jio, under its New Year offer, is giving unlimited services for one year to its smartphone and JioPhone customers.

Jio's New Year offer for smartphone customers

Under its 2020 Happy New Year Offer, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited voice calls and SMS, 1.5GB data per day, and unlimited access Jio apps for 365 days at Rs 2,020.

Jio's New Year offer for JioPhone customers

Reliance Jio, under its '2020 Happy New Year Offer', is providing a new JioPhone along with unlimited voice calls, SMS, 1.5GB data per day, and unlimited access Jio apps for 365 days at Rs 2,020.

The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company had announced its new All-In-One plans earlier this month. This was in line with tariff hikes announced by other telcos in the country. These new plans came into effect from December 6.

New Reliance Jio "All-In-One" plans:

Rs 129 plan: In this affordable plan, a customer will get 2 GB of data and 1,000 minutes of free calls from Jio to non-Jio users for 28 days.

Rs 199 plan: Under this customer will get free 1.5 GB data per day. Free Jio to Jio calls and free 1,000 minutes on Jio to non-Jio calls with 28 days of validity.

Rs 249 plan: Under this customer will get free 2 GB data per day. Unlimited Jio to Jio calls and free 1,000 minutes on Jio to non-Jio calls with 28 days of validity.

Rs 399 plan: Unlimited Jio-Jio calls and free 2,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls, 1.5 GB data per day with 56 days of validity.

Rs 444 plan: Unlimited Jio-Jio calls and free 2,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls, 2 GB data per day with 56 days of validity.

Rs 555 plan: Under this plan, the customer will get free 1.5 GB data per day. Additionally, unlimited Jio to Jio calls and free 3,000 minutes from Jio to non-Jio users with 84 days of validity.

