Reliance Jio brings 100% cashback offer on Diwali, unlimited 4G data for one year

As companies are busy cashing in on the festive fervour with offers and discounts, telecom disruptor Reliance Jio too has come up with its own Diwali offers. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator is offering 100 per cent cashback on certain prepaid recharges worth Rs 149 and above. Eligible Jio subscribers who recharge their numbers on or before November 30 can avail the offer. All active Jio users, both new and existing, enrolled to the Jio Prime membership will be eligible for the cash back offer.

Under its Diwali 100% Cashback Offer, Reliance Jio is giving back the entire value of recharge plans worth Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449 Rs 498, Rs 509, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1699, Rs 1999, Rs 4999 and Rs 9999. The cashback will be in the form of Reliance Digital Coupons. Recharges up to Rs 509 will get one coupon each, whereas higher denominations will be broken down into smaller cashback coupons.

These coupons can be encashed at Reliance Digital stores with a minimum cart value of Rs 5,000, however, two coupons cannot be clubbed together. The cashback coupons will be valid till December 31, 2018.

Reliance Jio has also rolled out a one-year tariff plan worth Rs 1,699, with unlimited voice and data. Users will get a total of 547GB data during the validity period of this plan, which amounts to 1.5GB daily data benefits. The plan also comes with unlimited text messages and complimentary subscription to Jio application bouquet.

Jio subscribers have also started getting 8GB 4G data under the Jio Celebrations Offer that Reliance Jio started last month to mark two years of its commercial operations.

