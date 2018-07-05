Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama lets you exchange your feature phone for a new JioPhone for Rs 501

Among a host of launches, Reliance Jio show-runner, Mukesh Ambani, announced the Monsoon Hungama offer during Reliance Industries' 41st AGM meeting today. The offer will allow customers to exchange their feature phones for a new JioPhone only for Rs 501. The Monsoon Hungama offer will be available from July 21. Ambani also announced that the QWERTY-keypad enabled new phone, JioPhone 2, will be rolled out from August 15 at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. The new phone is an advanced version of the existing JioPhone. The JioPhone 2 will have multiple additional features including horizontal screen viewing.

The RIL Chairman also announced that JioPhone will now be able to host YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. These apps will also be able to work with voice commands. All of JioPhone's more than 25 million users can use their voice to open YouTube and play videos and so on. This will be commercially available to JioPhone users from August 15.

The most significant announcement by Ambani was about the launch of the much awaited fixed line broadband service, JioGigaFiber that will offer fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband connections. Starting August 15, those interested can register through MyJio or Jio.com. Locations from where they get maximum registration will see an early roll out of JioGigaFiber, said Mukesh Ambani.

As of now, Jio is running beta trials in thousands of homes for JioGigaFiber.

"Since I last spoke we have doubled our customer base. Reliance Jio has 215 million customers now. No company in the world has been able to achieve this growth in just two years," said Ambani.

The Reliance Industries' Limited's (RIL) 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) started at 11 am today at the Birla Matrushri Sabhaghar in Mumbai. The entire Ambani family, including would-be-daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta, attended the event.