Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit up 24% to Rs 4,173 cr; ARPU grows 10.5%

Telecom major Reliance Jio on Friday reported 24 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 4,173 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The telco had reported a net profit of Rs 3,360 crore in the year-ago period.

Jio's consolidated profit for the March quarter increased 23 per cent to Rs 14,854 crore as against Rs 12,071 crore in the same quarter last year.

The revenue from operations increased 20 per cent to Rs 20,901 crore in the said quarter from Rs 17,358 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses increased 19 per cent to Rs 15,353 crore from Rs 12,883 crore in the year-ago period.

Further, the Jio's average revenue per user or ARPU during the quarter came at Rs 167.6 per subscriber per month, up 21.3 per cent growth on Y-o-Y basis and 10.5 per cent growth on Q-o-Q basis.

The telco's or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 10,918 crore ($ 1.4 billion), increase of 27.4 per cent.

Total customer base as on 31st March 2022 was 410.2 million. The total data traffic was 24.6 billion GB during the quarter; 47.5 per cent growth, while total voice traffic was 1.2 trillion minutes during the quarter; 16.8 per cent growth YoY.