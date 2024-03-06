23% of salaried women in India perceived gender pay gap in workplace: CRISIL survey

Twenty-three per cent of salaried women perceived gender-based pay gap while 16 per cent perceived gender bias at workplace in India, a survey launched by CRISIL in collaboration with DBS Bank India found.

The survey found that 42 per cent of salaried women in metros face challenges while negotiating salaries. However, the experiences differ between the eastern and western parts of India. In Kolkata, 96 per cent of salaried women do not face a challenge in negotiating their pay, while only 33 per cent in Ahmedabad feel the same. The survey observed contrasting perspectives in southern India. In Chennai, 77 per cent of women do not face challenges when negotiating salaries, compared to 41 per cent in Hyderabad.

While salary and career advancement were ranked as the topmost factors when selecting a job for 69 per cent of salaried women, 42 per cent of self-employed women prioritised independence and flexible working hours.

Interestingly, remote working is not a high priority among salaried women, with only 3 per cent considering it essential.

Kishore Poduri, Managing Director, and Country Head - HR, DBS Bank India said that encouraging the active participation of women in the workforce is crucial for fostering their economic independence and ensuring autonomy in financial decision-making.

"Insights gleaned from the study can empower organisations to understand women's aspirations better and tailor strategies that align with their preferences. This can lead to more fulfilling careers for women, enhancing their participation in the workforce and maximising their potential contributions," he added.

The report launched by CRISIL is based on a survey of over 800 salaried and self-employed women across 10 cities in India.