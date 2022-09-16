Agniveer recruitment rally to commence from Sept 17 in J&K; check details here

Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates will begin in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pattan. Male candidates of ten districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh will be appearing for recruitment in the next few days. Applicants have been allotted specific dates to appear for the rally, as per news agency ANI.

The PRO Defence noted that the rally has received an extraordinary response and that the military, union territory and district authorities have joined their hands to make the event a big success.

The PRO Defence further said, “All candidates are advised to beware of false promises made by various frauds and touts. The entire recruitment process is automated and no person can influence the result of any candidate. They should have faith in their own capabilities.”

Another recruitment rally will be held at the Zorawar Stadium in Jammu’s Sunjawan military station from October 7 for candidates from districts like Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Samba and Udhampur.

Interested and eligible candidates in the age range of 17.5-21 years can submit their applications online via the official Indian Army website– www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.in and careerindianairforce.cdac.in. Upon selection, Agniveers will be employed for four years and also get rigorous military training across various terrains like desert, mountain, land, sea or air.

After the completion of four years, Agniveers can apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre. Around 25 per cent applications will be accepted after factoring in merit and performance during service.

