IMD Recruitment 2022: India's weather forecasting agency is hiring project staff - check details

The India Meteorological Department has announced that it will hire over 165 Project Staff. Candidates can send in their online applications for IMD Recruitment 2022. Candidates can apply online from September 14, 2022 till October 9, 2022. The selected candidates will be evaluated on year-to-year basis and extension will be granted only on satisfactory progress/performance after each year, the IMD notification said. The candidates will appear for a written test followed by an interview.

Educational qualifications

The candidate must have Bachelor’s degree in Science with Physics as one of the critical subjects/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications or a Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from a Recognized Institute. A Candidate must be passed 10+2 from a recognized institute with Physics and Mathematics as main subjects.

The aspiring candidates should be between 28 Years to 45 years of age. On selection the candidates will receive a pay scale between Rs. 31,000- Rs 78,000, depending upon their post and experience.



Steps to apply for IMD Jobs 2022

1. Go the official site i.e. mausam.imd.gov.in

2. Click on IMD Notification 2022

3. Check if you are eligible

4. Then click on apply online

5. Complete registration process

6. Select the post you wish to apply for

7. Fill all the necessary details

8. Attach all the documents

9. Submit the application

10. Take a print out of the filled application form.

