AI job shift: Agentic AI engineers emerge as the hottest tech hire, demand up 260%

As AI moves from experimentation to wider enterprise adoption, India’s technology job market is shifting towards professionals who can build, deploy and manage AI systems.

According to CIEL HR’s analysis of technology workforce demand, demand for Agentic AI Engineers grew 260% in 2026 compared with 2025 — the sharpest increase among the emerging technology roles tracked. Demand for GenAI Solutions Architects and AI Product Owners rose 120% each, while demand for LLM Engineers increased 86.5% and MLOps Engineers 82.2%.

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At the same time, AI is taking on a significant share of work in routine technology functions. CIEL HR estimates that AI can handle up to 70% of the workload involved in ticket resolution and report generation, and up to 65% of test-case creation.

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This places ticket resolution, reporting and manual testing among the technology activities with the highest potential for task-level automation. The figures do not suggest that these roles will disappear; rather, they indicate that a growing share of repetitive tasks could be handled by AI, leaving human workers to manage exceptions, judgment-heavy work and more complex problems.

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“AI is changing the value attached to different technology skills. The opportunity for organisations is to view this as a workforce transition, identifying where technology can take on repetitive work while building the skills needed for the next phase of growth,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD & CEO, CIEL HR.

Reskilling becomes critical

The emerging demand is also highlighting capability shortages in the existing technology talent pool. According to the analysis, skill gaps across AI, cloud and cybersecurity range from 38% to 61%, increasing the pressure on organisations to build capabilities internally rather than rely entirely on external hiring.

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Generative AI Engineering, AI/ML, Cloud Engineering, Cloud Transformation, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering and Automation are emerging as key capability areas where organisations are looking to develop talent.

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According to the analysis, IT services companies are responding with AI-focused training, role-based reskilling, cloud and certification programmes, and structured early-career initiatives. Existing professionals across delivery, infrastructure, support and engineering are increasingly being brought into these programmes to build capabilities aligned with evolving technology demand.

“The workforce transition is not going to happen through hiring alone. Organisations will need to consider how existing talent can move into emerging skill areas as the nature of technology work changes. Reskilling and redeployment can help bridge some of the gap between the skills organisations have today and those they will need tomorrow,” said Arjun Gupta, Founder & CEO, Courseplay.

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The analysis draws on a labour-market intelligence base covering more than 450 million job postings, 30 million professional profiles and over 10,000 mapped skills. It uses job-posting data, talent-supply insights and skills intelligence to assess changes in technology hiring and skill requirements across India.

The data covers observed job-posting activity from March 2024 to May 2026, with forward-looking projections based on current demand patterns, technology adoption trends, company hiring signals and sector growth expectations.