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MTAR Technologies shares rally nearly 227% in 2026 so far; brokerage sees further upside

MTAR Technologies shares rally nearly 227% in 2026 so far; brokerage sees further upside

MTARTECH7,799.50(3.73%)

The brokerage said MTAR is a precision engineering company with established expertise and longstanding relationships with marquee domestic and global customers, including US-based Bloom Energy.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 3:28 PM IST
MTAR Technologies shares rally nearly 227% in 2026 so far; brokerage sees further upsideBloom is a key customer for MTAR Technologies, with the US-based fuel-cell company contributing more than half of MTAR's revenue.

Shares of MTAR Technologies Ltd rose 4.17 per cent to Rs 7,820 in Tuesday's fag-end trade. At this level, the multibagger stock has gained 226.77 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

JM Financial has recently initiated coverage on MTAR Technologies with a 'BUY' rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 9,375, citing the company's capabilities across clean energy, civil nuclear power, aerospace and defence, space, and oil and gas (O&G).

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The brokerage said MTAR is a precision engineering company with established expertise and longstanding relationships with marquee domestic and global customers, including US-based Bloom Energy.

According to JM Financial, MTAR had an order backlog of Rs 5,100 crore, which, along with structural growth opportunities, provides multi-year revenue visibility.

The brokerage expects MTAR Technologies to report a 66 per cent revenue CAGR and 92 per cent PAT CAGR over FY26-FY29E.

It also estimates that the company's return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) could rise to 37 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively, by FY29E.

On valuations, JM Financial said MTAR is trading at 49 times FY28E earnings and 32 times FY29E earnings. It highlighted a PEG ratio of 0.46x over FY26-FY29E.

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The brokerage values the company at 42 times FY29E earnings.

Bloom is a key customer for MTAR Technologies, with the US-based fuel-cell company contributing more than half of MTAR's revenue.

"As Bloom scales up its deployments globally to support its robust product order backlog of $6 billion, MTAR stands to benefit through higher volumes, incremental orders and deeper value-chain integration," JM Financial stated.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 3:28 PM IST
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