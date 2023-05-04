Air India, Vistara, IndiGo are hiring across multiple roles and cities; check out details

Air India and Vistara, both part of the Tata Group, as well as IndiGo Airlines are hiring in various roles. This hiring comes amid Go First’s cash crunch that could possibly impact 17,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Air India is hiring for captains and co-pilots in multiple cities. It said in its hiring advertisement that it is looking for co-pilots with “A320 endorsement”. Go First’s fleet comprises completely of A320 neo jets, half of which were grounded due to Pratt & Whitney’s faulty engines, as per the airline. Vistara is also looking for A320 neo jet pilots.

As per its application at NCLT, the employability of 7,000 direct and 10,000 indirect employees could be impacted with the outcome of Go First’s crisis and eventual plea for insolvency proceedings.

AIR INDIA

To begin with, Air India is looking for captains, including trainers and co-pilots in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Mumbai. The Gurugram and Bengaluru hiring drive is being conducted on Thursday and Friday, while Mumbai is only for Friday.

Air India said that the applicant will have to produce their technical and licence qualification at the time of joining, along with a police verification certificate, a no objection certificate from the current employer. Pilots from other Tata companies are not eligible to apply.

Once the candidate is shortlisted, they will have to undergo a written test (for trainee pilot only), psychometric test, personal interview, simulator flight proficiency test, pre-employment medical examination and background verification check.

Apart from the competitive remuneration, the airline will also offer compensation including widebody allowances, international and domestic layover allowances, and other benefits including personal insurance, term life insurance etc.

VISTARA

Vistara is also hiring cabin crew and pilots. The interview, like Air India, is being conducted on May 4 and 5. Interested candidates can directly walk in for the interview or apply online.

The online application is a form where the applicant would be required to feed in basic personal and professional information. Once the form is filled, the applicant will have to upload the documents on the Vistara website through their account.

Vistara is also looking for Line Captain and First Officers for A320 jets.

INDIGO

IndiGo is also hiring for cabin crew in various locations on multiple days. It said that walk-ins for airport operations teams are available in Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Nagpur, Pune, Ranchi, and Tirupati.

In its website, IndiGo is calling for applications for cabin crew and Lead Cabin Attendants. It has recruitment drives lined up till May 31 in various locations.

Apply now and be a part of our airport operations team. Walk-ins open for:



Ahmedabad

Bagdogra

Chandigarh

Chennai

Delhi

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Indore

Kolkata

Lucknow

Madurai

Nagpur

Pune

Ranchi

Tirupati



It also put out a dress code for the interview comprising a half-sleeve shirt, knee-length and well-fitted skirt with skin colour stockings and with makeup. The candidate must carry 2 passport-size photographs, resume, Class 10 and 12 marksheets, Aadhaar card, PAN card and passport. They will also need to download the Aarogya Setu App before the interview.

