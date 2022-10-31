Around 4000 jobs posted this festive season in India, latest study finds

The demand for workforce witnessed an uptick as India celebrated its Covid-free festive season after a gap of two years. Over 2 lakh job opportunities were created during this year's festive season (that lasted between September 1, 2022 till October 27, 2022) by the SMB’s and MSME’s.

India's jobs and professional networking platform, Apna, revealed that around 4000 jobs were posted daily on an average. Cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Indore witnessed a massive increase in the employer base during the festive season 2022.

Apna data showed that there was a 65 per cent increase in new employers in comparison to the same time last year.

Roles such as business development, telemarketing and sales also witnessed a growing demand with metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru leading the demand, apna.com revealed.

The platform stated that the top most popular job categories amongst professionals included Telecalling, Field Sales, Delivery Person, Data Entry Operator etc. during this festive season.

Women participation in the workforce also increased during the season with around 28 lakh job applications, especially from cities such as Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. Women were found to be applying for more jobs than men this time especially for roles such as telecalling, BPO, telesales, receptionist, front office, help desk admin and office assistants, an official statement read.

Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, Apna, said that festive season is the time for Indian companies to hire professionals in order to maximise their business creating a pool of opportunities for professionals across the industry. "The season’s data reflects how the Indian economy is getting back on track and we are glad to become the trusted bridge to connect the employers with their workforce."



