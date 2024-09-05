Festive season sales: Meesho enables creation of 8.5 lakh seasonal job roles

Ahead of the festive season, e-commerce marketplace Meesho has announced the creation of approximately 8.5 lakh seasonal job opportunities within its seller and logistics network. Notably, more than 60 per cent of these jobs will come from Tier 3 and 4 regions.

This marks a significant increase of around 70 per cent in seasonal jobs compared to last year.

This year, Meesho's sellers have hired 5 lakh seasonal workers for the festive season. They are providing short and comprehensive training sessions for various roles, including sorting, manufacturing, and packaging. Additionally, sellers have introduced new products, ventured into new categories, curated festive collections, and conducted inventory checks to meet increased customer demands.

Meesho works with prominent third-party logistics providers such as Delhivery, Ecom Express, Shadowfax, and Xpressbees. These logistics partnerships, along with Valmo, have helped generate approximately 3.5 lakh seasonal job opportunities.

These roles involve first-mile, middle-mile, and delivery associates responsible for picking, sorting, loading, unloading, and handling returns.

Commenting on this, Sourabh Pandey, CXO, Fulfilment and Experience,said, “Empowering SMBs, local manufacturers and logistics providers to scale their business is resulting in meaningful economic opportunities that is driving financial inclusion in these regions.”

Abhishek Bansal, CEO & Co-founder, Shadowfax, “Moreover, under our 'Women in Logistics' initiative, nearly 50 per cent of the additional capacity in our warehouses and sort centres will be fulfilled by women. This initiative not only boosts our planning targets but also reinforces our commitment to diversity and inclusion within the logistics sector."

As the festive season approaches, the e-commerce platform aims to offer quality products at the lowest prices.It aims to enable 100 million small businesses, including individual entrepreneurs, to succeed online. The marketplace provides small businesses, including SMBs, MSMEs, and individual entrepreneurs, access to millions of customers, a selection from over 30 categories.