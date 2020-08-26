HCL Technologies to hire 800 professionals via virtual recruitment in Nagpur

IT services major HCL Technologies said it will organise a virtual mega recruitment drive in Nagpur on August 29 and 30. "This year, we are offering over 800 job opportunities for experienced professionals at HCL Technologies campus in MIHAN, Nagpur. It will be a great opportunity for working professionals with the desired skills and experience to apply for the virtual mega recruitment drive," HCL Technologies said in a statement.

The programme also seeks to invite those from Nagpur who are working elsewhere to return to their hometown and continue their career with HCL Technologies, it added. Candidates will have to apply online for this recruitment drive. Post receipt of applications, HCL's recruitment team will screen the profiles, and eligible candidates will be provided details of a virtual drive session that will be organised on August 29 and 30, the statement said.

The opportunities are for IT infrastructure services, application services, engineering and research services and digital process outsourcing positions, and for people with 3-15 years of experience. "After receiving an overwhelming response last year, we are again conducting HCL's Mega Recruitment Drive in Nagpur to bring in global career opportunities for the experienced IT professionals of the region," HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President Sanjay Gupta said.

He, however, added that in the current situation keeping in mind the safety and well-being of the candidates, the company has chosen a virtual platform for conducting this drive. Nagpur has always been a strategic development centre for HCL Technologies and the company has always endeavoured to reach out to the best talent across the country, he added.

Also read: COVID-19 lockdown hit work-life balance; WFH leaves no time for family

Also read: US court says punitive damages of $280 mn in Epic Systems case 'constitutionally excessive': TCS