Hiring activity up 38% on-year; travel and hospitality bounces back: Naukri JobSpeak

Hiring activity saw a robust recovery across sectors, showed data by Naukri JobSpeak report. Hiring activity jumped 38 per cent at the start of the new financial year, the report added. Travel and hospitality, and retail bounced back in terms of hiring.

As per the latest Naukri JobSpeak Index, some of the worst hit sectors during the pandemic such as travel and hospitality witnessed over 169 per cent growth, followed by retail with over 112 per cent growth, and education and teaching with 108 per cent growth.

Real estate (89 per cent), insurance (83 per cent), BFSI (77 per cent), auto and auto ancillary (37 per cent), telecom, ISP (36 per cent), pharma and biotech (27 per cent), and IT-software and software services (21 per cent) also saw robust growth in hiring.

Design: Pragati Srivastava

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, “The new financial year has witnessed a strong sentimental uplift when it comes to hiring activity across all parts of the country. These are good signs indicating that the nation is on the path to economic recovery and we are hopeful that in the coming months hiring activity will continue its strong momentum.”

When it comes to growth in metro cities, Mumbai led the list with 63 per cent, followed by Delhi-NCR with 47 per cent, Kolkata 38 per cent, Pune 38 per cent, Chennai 34 per cent, Hyderabad 32 per cent, and Bengaluru 27 per cent.

Coimbatore (63 per cent), Jaipur (50 per cent), Vadodara (32 per cent), Chandigarh (29 per cent), Kochi (24 per cent), and Ahmedabad (22 per cent) led the list of emerging cities when it came to hiring.

Freshers (0-3 years) witnessed the highest growth of 52 per cent compared to a year ago, while hiring activity across 4-7 years (37 per cent), 8-12 years (24 per cent), 13-16 years (37 per cent), and over 16 years (33 per cent) also grew during the month. Demand for professionals across all experience bands remained steady in April.

