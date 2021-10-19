IndiGo warns candidates against fraud job offers

India’s leading budget airline IndiGo has issued an advisory regarding fake job offers. Through anti-fake jobs campaign creatives across social media and website, the airline is raising awareness of how fraudsters claim to be IndiGo representatives and demand money in exchange of interviews, jobs or trainings. The IndiGo website features a ‘caution’ note on the home page.

The official IndiGo release also states that the airline does not charge money for interviews, jobs or trainings or joining. It further advised candidates to report directly to the police if anyone asks for a payment and promises a job at the airline, adding that the carrier is also taking appropriate action along with spreading awareness.

It has also collaborated with several job portals to spread awareness against such postings. IndiGo senior VP and head of human resources Raj Raghavan believes that this can be curbed completely only when job seekers don’t fall prey to such people.

“We have been cautioning job seekers through awareness campaigns via advisories and commercials. We believe that as the market leader, it is our responsibility to identify and control such malpractices that not just impact IndiGo but also other companies in the sector,” IndiGo Director and CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

“We have been working in close collaboration with law enforcement department to identify these offenders with success in the past. We hope to put an end to this menace with support from the police department and awareness amongst people,” he added.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

