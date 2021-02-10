Karnataka to create 10 lakh jobs in IT, related sectors under Digital Economy Mission by 2025

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) will create ten lakh jobs by 2025 in the state as it will attract more investments in the information technology sector, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday. "The KDEM will create ten lakh jobs by 2025 and will help Karnataka to reach the goal of $150 Billion in IT exports and also to become a $300 Billion Economy by 2025," Narayan, who holds the electronic and the IT-BT portfolio, said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the office of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission which has the objective of increasing digital economy contribution to GSDP to 30 per cent and launch of the 'Beyond Bengaluru' report which facilitates achieving this target. He added that the government would focus on improving connectivity even to remote parts of the state, providing round the clock electricity, and reduce rural-urban divide by establishing needed infrastructure in order to strengthen the digital economy.

He sought a bigger role for KDEM in improving the economy of the state. "The government wanted KDEM to be more industry friendly and keeping this in mind it has allowed for 51 per cent stake to Industry associations while retaining a minority holding of 49 per cent for itself.The government wants to act rather as a facilitator than an authority," Narayan pointed out.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary in the department of electronics, IT/BT, E V Ramana Reddy, the IT sector contributes 25 per cent of GSDP of which 98 per cent accounts for Bengaluru alone. In order to increase the share of other regions of the state as well, the 'Beyond Bengaluru' project has been initiated, he said.

According to officials, the KDEM has been set up on a public-private partnership model, where Industry associations like NASSCOM, The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA), and Vision Group on Startups- contribute 51 per cent stake.

