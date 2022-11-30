Over 10 million jobs to be available in next 2 years in electronics and telecom: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Electronics and BPO sector can create millions of additional jobs said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and IT while inaugurating the National Level Start-up Initiative organized by the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) and Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC). He stated that the electronics sector alone could create additional 2.5 - 3 million jobs and the BPO sector could make available 8 million jobs in the coming two years. This will be a substantial addition to the existing level of employment.



Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the three megatrends that are unfolding in the country. First among them is determination to emerge as the technology leader powered by the country’s talent pool, ingenuity, high level of computer literacy, and commitment to excel. “We have now an ecosystem that gives importance to merit and talent, that can power innovations and disruptions,” he said, adding that such a dispensation never existed before. There is a visible drive to proliferate frontier technologies in areas like telecom, electronics, railways, and other related areas to help India to emerge as a technology leader.



The second trend he highlighted is the manufacturing segment which is witnessing the tremendous number of innovations, particularly in the mobile telephone system where India has become a major exporter now as against a net importer a few years ago. “It’s a marvellous achievement which we are trying to emulate in other segments including railways, chemicals, power and semiconductor” he said, adding that a lot of R&D efforts are currently underway to Fasttrack technological excellence in various segments.



The third trend he highlighted is diversity that is discernible. This is achieved by digitally connecting tier 2 and 3 cities so that entrepreneurship can be nurtured from these cities to widen the bandwidth of the development. Of the 64 digital hubs that have been implemented, 54 are in small cities and towns, which will have a remarkable impact on the proliferation of start-ups in the country



