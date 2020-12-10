PhonePe aims to fill 700 vacancies in the next 3-6 months

PhonePe, the Walmart-owned online payment company, is planning to fill 700 vacancies in the coming months to cater to its growing business. The Bangalore-based company founded in 2015 wants to align itself with its current business growth, which has been fuelled by many Indians taking the digital route to process their payments during the pandemic times.

"We have over 700 open positions which we aim to fill...we are hiring across functions in line with our business strategy and needs," said Manmeet Sandhu, PhonePe's Chief People Officer. The company also plans to expand their rural network by making use of locally available talent to contribute to the company's operations.

About official figures for the company's growth over the months, Sandhu told The Economic Times that "We are still in the process of closing out the numbers for next year, but our growth trajectory will likely continue at the same rate."

The vacancies are open for various positions, with the company looking for engineers, as well as those involved in business development, product management, and merchant acquisitions. Openings are also available for roles in PhonePe's marketing, finance, and legal teams.

While many companies suffered due to the national lockdown and laid off workers, PhonePe has hired 500 people across departments since March 2020, taking its total workforce to 2,200 employees.

"During the lockdown, we have had employees joining us remotely and their induction and onboarding were done virtually without any hitch," said Sandhu.

Previously, the company had announced its intention to expand its offline merchant network to 25 million by the end of 2021. As of now, PhonePe caters to 13 million offline merchants across rural and semi-urban areas. "This will involve creation of 10,000 jobs across 5,500 talukas wherein people will be hired from the locally available talent pool to service our merchants' network," added Sandhu.

Consumer base too seems to be increasing for the company as growth is coming in from all over the country, including tier-2, 3 cities, as well as the rural areas. According to the company, the advent of fintech in India warrants more employees at PhonePe, with the pandemic increasing the volume of digital payments exponentially.

