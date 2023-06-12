PM Modi to distribute 70,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be distributing about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at the Rozgar Mela. On Tuesday, June 13, at 10:30 am, PM Modi will address these appointees via video conferencing call.

These recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments, and State Governments/UTs are supporting this initiative.

The Rozgar Mela will be organised at 43 locations across the country.

These new recruits are selected from around the country. They will join the Government in various Departments, including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development. The newly inducted appointees will also get a chance to get training through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal.

Previously on May 16, in a similar setting, PM Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits at the Rozgar Mela.