PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed around 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits at the Rozgar Mela today. Modi addressed the newly inducted recruits at 10.30 am via video conferencing.

These newly selected recruits will also be provided with the opportunity to train and build themselves further through the Karmayogi Prarambhm, an online orientation course that teaches all new recruits in various government departments.

In his address, the Prime Minister praised the new recruitment reforms and credited them with eliminating corruption and nepotism. He congratulated the new recruits on their appointments and reiterated the government’s stance towards youth empowerment. The PM stated that the very existence of the Rozgar Mela was proof of the government’s resolve and commitment towards achieving that goal.

PM Modi pointed out that in commitment towards boosting employment, Rs. 34 trillion have been invested in capital expenditure and basic facilities. To create similar opportunities this year, the budget has been allocated at Rs. 10 trillion

Modi then highlighted the advancements made by the electrification of 40,000km of rail lines. He pointed towards the rapid expansion of the metro rail network as well as the improved connectivity between rural regions due to efficient road networking.

The PM bookended the address by pushing the recruits to seize opportunities and help the nation grow.

Held across 45 locations, the Rozgar Mela is an event where job seekers and employers come together at one place. The employment opportunities are spread across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs that support the initiative.

The addressees of the PM at the event, the new recruits, were selected from all across the country. These recruits found opportunities in various positions such as Gramin Dak Sevaks, Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Junior clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Sub Divisional Officer, Tax Assistant, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Constable, Head Constable, Nursing Officers, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accounts officer, Assistant Audit officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Assistant Commandant, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Professor, among others.

With the Rozgar Mela, the government aims to prioritise creating and generating employment. The Mela intends to empower the youth of the country, and subsequently develop the nation by providing these youth with opportunities and opening the door for national participation.

The Mela targets a demographic of 18-35 years, with academic qualifications 8th/10th/12th Pass, ITI, Diploma, Graduates etc. The government reaches out to this demographic via means of print advertisements spread across the country, bulk SMSs sent to the demographic, Social Media, etc.

The government also conducts regular workshops at the college and university levels in and around the districts of the Rozgar Mela in order to mobilize the youth further and encourage participation.

The event was also accompanied by the Kaushal Mela, which allows the youth to register for skill development training. There were also arrangements in place for counselling sessions for the job seekers.=