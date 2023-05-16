SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Here is how to apply for SBI Specialist Cadre Officers post online

State Bank of India’s (SBI) recruitment for 217 various Specialist Officer vacancies on a regular and contractual basis for different roles is currently underway. Bank also released the recruitment notification inviting applicants to submit applications for the position of Specialist Cadre Officer on Twitter.

State Bank of India is recruiting Specialist Cadre Officers on a regular and contractual basis for different roles.



To apply, visit: https://t.co/DHpfIv8Fw0



Hurry up! Registration closes on 19.05.2023.#JoinSBIFamily #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/FvgeHm8NwE May 16, 2023

Interested candidates can apply for the positions online using the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the job is May 19, and to apply for these positions, candidates must be a citizen of India.

A total of 217 positions, including various positions like Managerial posts including Assistant Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager and others, are part of this recruitment process. One candidate can not apply for more than one position as per the SBI notification.

According to the official notification, SBI will conduct the written examination in the month of June 2023. The educational qualification required for candidates include BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics and Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in a relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognised University to apply for the available positions.

Here is how to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023:

Candidates have to register through the link: sbi/web/careers or sbi.co.in/web/careers

Candidates can scan the latest photograph and signature

Then candidates have to fill out the application form.

Candidates have to note down the provisional registration number and password.

Now candidates can proceed with online payment of the fee

Candidates can take a printout of the system-generated online application forms

Before applying for the post, the applicant should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the specific posts on the specified date they are applying for.

To get more information, candidates can visit the SBI's official website.