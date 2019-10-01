BIZ EOD: Maruti sales decline 27%, Yes Bank share tanks, RBI assures public and more

Top stories from the world of business and economy
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 27 per cent decline in domestic passenger vehicle sales in September 2019. YES Bank share price fell over 23 per cent in trade on a report that the lender's promoters have sold another 2.16 per cent stake in the bank. The Reserve Bank of India has assured the public that the Indian banking system is in a sound state and there is no need to panic. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy: