Biz EOD: Blow for auto sector; when Vijay Mallya mocked Donald Trump; medical cover for your dog

1) 20% micro enterprises defaulting on post-moratorium loan repayment, finds survey

"The biggest concerns of the business owners of micro and small enterprises are payment of bonus and cash advances to staff during the ensuing festival seasons," says Raghunathan

2) Outflows in equity mutual funds continue for 3rd month; Rs 734 crore withdrawn in September

The asset under management (AUM) of equity-oriented schemes remained flat at Rs 7.67 lakh crore compared to Rs 7.66 lakh crore in the month of August

3) Blow for auto sector! Retail sales dip 10.2% YoY in September

Overall decline is significantly less than 27 percent drop in sales in August. Green shoot visible in passenger vehicle sales, which grow by 9.8%, the first time in a month this year.

4) 'I am not anywhere near bankruptcy': When Vijay Mallya once mocked Donald Trump

The episode on Vijay Mallya titled "The King of Good Times" has caught the attention of the audience for the reason how former liquor baron once mocked the current US President Donald Trump over bankruptcy.

5) Want medical cover for your dog? Insure your furry buddy at Rs 315 premium

What if your mischievous furry friend gets into trouble or get sick? The sudden extra veterinary care may pinch hole in your pockets. The solution to this is pet insurance.