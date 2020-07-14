Biz EOD: Loan moratorium may extend; effects of Padmanabha temple verdict; Why tech intervention is critical

Finance Ministry has started consulting with various industry leaders and the banks about the necessity of extending the loan moratorium beyond August. The Supreme Court verdict awarding rights to manage affairs of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple to the royal family of Travancore will set a precedent for legal battles over religious matters. A white paper published by The Technology, Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) has called for creation of technology clusters across the country for homogenous job creation. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Loan moratorium may continue for select sectors post August; check out details

The RBI had, on March 27, allowed commercial banks, co-operative banks, financial institutions, and non-banking finance corporations (NBFCs) to offer moratorium on payment of instalments of all term loans outstanding as on March 1 to help alleviate hardship of borrowers.

2. BT Buzz: What Padmanabha temple verdict means for 'religious' battles with government

As per an old estimate by the World Gold Council, gold holdings in India could be about 3,000-4,000 tonnes in the form of coins, jewellery and gold articles, besides diamonds, which are not segregated by value. It is also impossible to measure the value of many of these due to its antiquity.

3. How idea of saving the planet is influencing Indian consumers' choices

Capgemini's report called "Consumer Products and Retail: How sustainability is fundamentally changing consumer preferences" revealed that many consumers were following sustainability-led practices in their daily life.

4. Why tech intervention is a critical need for economic growth

Titled 'Focused interventions for Make in India Post COVID-19', the paper also calls for the promotion of import substitution and indigenous innovation in association with academic institutions and research centres and collaboration with Incubation mentoring platforms from Germany, USA.

5. Flipkart raises $1.2 billion in funding from Walmart

Indian e-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday said that it will raise $1.2 billion funding from investors led by Walmart.