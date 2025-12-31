26-year-old Biocon employee dies by suicide after jumping from office building in Bengaluru

A 26-year-old employee of Biocon Biologics Limited died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of his workplace in Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said, triggering shock at the Electronics City campus.

The victim has been identified as S Anantha Kumar, a resident of Banashankari, who worked in the finance department of Biocon Biologics, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5 pm. Kumar was on his phone and went to the cafeteria terrace on the fifth floor of the company building before taking the extreme step.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, a police officer said, adding that the body was shifted to a private hospital for further procedures. Police said the exact reason behind the incident is not yet known and that an investigation is underway.

Biocon issued a statement expressing condolences over the death. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our employees in Bengaluru. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this extremely difficult time. As the matter is currently under investigation by the authorities, we are unable to share further details at this stage,” the company said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines are also available: Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)