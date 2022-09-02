5 websites to start your ‘moonlighting’ or freelancing journey

The work-from-home setup post the Covid-19 pandemic has facilitated the age of hustle culture and the gig economy. Moonlighting, a fancy term for freelancing with a full-time job, has become a heavily debated as top bosses from the IT sector, employees, HR executives, and other stakeholders lock horns on the issue. Sparring aside, if you want to start an alternate stream of income, here are five platforms that can get you freelancing gigs.

1. Upwork

Upwork is a cloud-based platform that connects freelance service providers to clients. Users can sign up on the platform for free.

The platform charges 20 per cent on work up to the value of $500. The commission rate drops for higher income brackets. They charge 10 per cent for work from $500.01 up to $10,000, and 5 per cent on incomes of $10,000.

2. Fiverr

Fiverr helps professionals like writers, graphic designers, and software developers, among others in finding freelancing gigs. The platform charges from $5 to $ 150 in commission based on the net invoice amount.

Setting up a Fiverr account is also free of cost. Service providers can enlist their services on various rates as per their requirements. The platform ranks individual service providers based on their reviews and work experience.

3. Guru

The platform Guru also helps in facilitating freelancers in getting side gigs. They charge 2.9 per cent handling fees on each invoice.

The platform’s dashboard also allows professionals to keep track of ongoing projects, pending projects, pending applications, timelines, etc.

4. Freelancer

Freelancer is another platform where clients can bid on the services of a freelancer. The platform charges a flat 3 per cent commission on the invoice amount.

Freelancers can sign up on the platform for free and create an account after uploading their work profile.

5. People per hour

As the name suggests, this freelancing platform provides work on an hourly basis. It also has in-app messaging features between freelancers and clients.

The platform charges a 5 to 20 per cent commission based on the value of each invoice.

