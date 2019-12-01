8 of top 10 firms add Rs 52,194 crore in m-cap SBI, HDFC finish with gains

Eight of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 52,193.73 crore in market capitalisation last week, with SBI and HDFC taking the biggest position.

Only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ITC from the top-10 pack suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The m-cap of the State Bank of India (SBI) zoomed Rs 11,334.26 crore to Rs 3.05 lakh crore, the most among the frontline entities.

The valuation of HDFC jumped Rs 10,492.7 crore to Rs 3.96 lakh crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 9,871.88 crore to reach Rs 3.31 lakh crore.

The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced Rs 8,818.24 crore to Rs 3.08 lakh crore and that of HDFC Bank's rose by Rs 5,055.54 crore to Rs 6.97 lakh crore.

Likewise, RIL added Rs 2,852.62 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 9,83,140.16 crore. HDFC's valuation zoomed Rs 10,492.7 crore to Rs 3,96,791.39 crore.

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation mark following a spike in its share price.

However, on Friday the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation came below this milestone and was at Rs 9,83,140.16 crore at the close of trade.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)'s valuation went up by Rs 2,576.12 crore to Rs 4.40 lakh crore and those of Infosys also advanced Rs 1,192.37 crore to reach Rs 2,96,367.29 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of TCS dropped Rs 6,698.01 crore to Rs 7.70 lakh crore and that of ITC tumbled Rs 1,557.16 crore to Rs 3.02 lakh crore.

In the top-10 ranking, RIL was placed at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ITC and Infosys During the last week, the BSE Sensex advanced 434.40 points or 1.07 per cent.