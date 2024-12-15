857% growth in 5 years: The industry Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath says will blow up next

The men's grooming industry is no longer a niche—it’s a revolution in the making. Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath believes the market is on the brink of an exponential boom. His reasoning is simple yet compelling: the rise of social media has amplified the need for validation, pushing men toward grooming habits once reserved for women.

“With evolving gender norms, this market, in my opinion as a man who puts on mint foot cream before going to sleep, is set to blow up,” Kamath noted in a recent LinkedIn post. He also suggested that trends that worked for women could be adapted for men, hinting at potential growth in sectors like jewelry.

Numbers back his prediction. The global men’s grooming market, valued at $202 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2030, according to Grandview Research. In India, the market generated ₹13,007 million last year and is expected to double to ₹25,893 million by 2030, growing at 9% annually. As the country accounts for 18% of the world’s male population, it contributes 6.4% of global revenue, signaling a vast untapped potential.

Kamath highlighted the transformation in consumer behavior. A study by Indian Retailer, IPSOS, and others reveals that 56% of young men now follow a daily skincare routine, while 35% worry about dark circles and dull skin. Nearly half of Gen Z men are influenced by dating apps, social media, and celebrity culture. The search for "men’s skincare routine" alone has surged by 857% in the past five years.

The industry’s focus is also shifting toward premium products, with this segment expected to grow at 10.5% CAGR. While mass-market items still dominate, the demand for higher-end grooming solutions is rising, driven by younger consumers seeking attraction and older men aiming to look younger.

Kamath’s advice to businesses? "Pick what worked with women and build for men—maybe jewelry next." With the grooming sector already making waves, his insights may point to the next frontier in redefining masculinity.