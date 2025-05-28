'A gesture of respect': Radico Khaitan drops ‘Trikal’ whisky amid backlash

Indian liquor heavyweight Radico Khaitan has withdrawn its single-malt whisky ‘Trikal’ following criticism over the brand’s religious undertones. The decision, disclosed in a stock exchange filing Wednesday, comes days after public pushback forced an internal review.

“We understand that concerns have been raised,” the company said in its BSE statement. “As a responsible and sensitive organization, we have decided to withdraw the brand.”

‘Trikal’—a Sanskrit word meaning “three times” (past, present, and future)—was described by the company as a tribute to Indian heritage. “It reflects our deep-rooted belief in honoring India’s rich heritage while embracing progress and innovation,” Radico said.

“It is our humble effort to showcase Indian craftsmanship to the world and make our nation proud.”

“This is not just a business decision,” the statement added. “It is a gesture of respect, reflection, and our unwavering commitment to honour the sentiments of our people and our country.”

The controversy hit more than just sentiment. On May 26, Radico’s shares fell 0.51%, closing at ₹2,440, after early gains fizzled amid the uproar.

Market watchers expect more pressure in the near term. The brand also faced regulatory resistance. “The whisky has neither been allowed to be manufactured in the state, nor has any approval been granted for registration or sale,” Uttarakhand Excise Commissioner Harichandra Semwal was quoted as saying in an ANI report.

Radico, one of India’s top IMFL producers, emphasized its cultural sensitivity. “We are born of this land, built by its people, and dedicated to upholding its values,” the company said.