Coronavirus crisis: A Hyderabad-based institute develops hand sanitisers in just 6 hours

The COVID-19 has led to shortage of hand sanitisers across the country. Shelves of all supermarkets with any product distinctly related to the word 'disinfectant' are wiped clean. The shortage has put health and safety personnel at a much greater risk who are still going out and about in times of lockdown.

To overcome the scarcity of hand sanitisers in the market, a Hyderabad-based International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI), an autonomous R&D Centre of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, produced hand sanitisers for police in six hours.

A team of scientists, students, and staff voluntarily came forward to help produce 40 liters of sanitiser as per the WHO standards. Upon the direction of ARCI director G Padmanabham, sanitiser was prepared and handed over to Shri Sunpreet Singh, DCP, Rachakonda Commissionerate by ARCI's Senior Scientist R Vijay.

In addition to the police, the sanitiser was also shared with students of the institute who were to travel back to their hometowns.

It was also distributed among all the security staff, people working in the canteen, scientists, and also placed at common areas and entry gates.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police said that they are still short of sanitisers and would need more in the time to come. He thus requested for more quantity to provide for as many personnel as possible. The sanitiser was provided in 100 ml bottles, which the police personnel can easily carry with them in their pockets. Each bottle is likely to last for more than a week.

Several companies across different sectors over the last few weeks have started producing and selling hand sanitisers. Consumer goods firm Dabur and Cavincare launched their own brand of hand sanitisers. Liquor firm Jagatjit Industries supplied hand sanitisers to Punjab government as part of their CSR. DCM Shriram re-purposed its manufacturing facilities to make it conducive to produce sanitisers to supply to the government. Pharma company Jubiliant Life Sciences too realigned its facility to launch the formulation it got approved for hand sanitisers.

Last month, the government has listed hand sanitiser as an essential commodity to prevent people from hoarding the products, increasing their prices and ensuring their steady supply.

