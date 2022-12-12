A Tata Group IPO is coming after 18 years! TaMo to explore partial stake sale in Tata Technologies via IPO

Tata Motors on Monday said its board has given in-principle approval for partial divestment of company’s investment In Tata Technologies through the IPO route.

"We wish to inform you that the IPO Committee [duly constituted by the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited], at its meeting held today, i.e., on December 12, 2022 has accorded its in-principle approval to explore the possibility of partial divestment of the company’s investment in Tata Technologies Limited, through an IPO route at an opportune time, subject to market conditions, applicable approvals, regulatory clearances," said Tata Motors in a stock exchange filing.

The company said it will make further announcements of all material developments relating to IPO, as and when required.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

This will be the first IPO from Tata Group, the diversified conglomerate, since tech behemoth TCS in 2004 and also the first under the tenure of Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran who took over in January 2017.

Tata Motors holds little more than 74 per cent stake in Tata Technologies, according to the former’s 2022 annual report. Interestingly, in early 2018, Tata Motors had called off the sale of a significant minority stake (43 per cent) in Tata Technologies to private equity major Warburg Pincus for $360 mn after an official announcement on the deal citing non-receipt of regulatory approvals and challenges in internal performance due to market conditions, reported Moneycontrol in July 2022.

On Monday, Tata Motors' scrip on BSE closed trading flat at Rs 414.