AB Capital’s overall lending book for NBFC, housing grew 10% to Rs 66,900 cr

Aditya Birla Capital, in a BSE filing, on Tuesday, stated that its overall lending book for NBFC and housing, grew 10 per cent year-on-year to approximately Rs 66,900 crore.

The company said that the NBFC unit saw strong momentum in gross disbursement in Q4 FY22 at Rs 9,500 crore. Disbursements grew 45 per cent year-on-year and 43 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The overall loan book grew 13 per cent year-on-year to approximately rs 54,900 crore.

“The Gross Stage 3 is expected to be approx. 3.2 per cent (PQ: 3.9 per cent) as on 31st March 2022,” it added.

Housing finance also rebounded in Q4 with gross disbursal at Rs 1,310 crore, with a year-on-year growth of 16 per cent. The affordable housing segment contributed to over 47 per cent of disbursements, it added.

The loan book grew 3 per cent quarter on quarter from Rs 11,606 crore to approximately Rs 12,005 crore with 94 per cent retail mix. “The Gross stage 3 is expected to be at approx. 2.0 per cent (PQ: 2.12 per cent) as on 31st March 2022,” it said.

Total gross written premium of life insurance and health insurance grew 24 per cent year-on-year to over Rs 13,700 crore in FY22.

When it comes to life insurance, individual first year premium grew 13 per cent year-on-year to approximately Rs 2,200 crore in FY22.

Gross written premium for health insurance grew 33 per cent year-on-year to approximately Rs 1,740 crore with retail contributing 66 per cent of total business, said the company. The company’s health insurance business now covers over 18 million lives, out of which 14 million lives are through micro and byte size products.

Aditya Birla Capital added that overall mutual fund assets under management grew 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,95,805 crore in Q4 FY22.

The company said that the overall active customer base grew 46 per cent year on year to reach approximately 35 million aided by focus on granular retail growth across all businesses.

Also read: Aditya Birla Fashion to create D2C biz platform

Also read: Aditya Birla Fashion picks 51% stake in House of Masaba for Rs 90 cr