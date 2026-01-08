Adani-Embraer deal: Could Embraer make in India its largest aircraft in production?

The country’s first commercial final assembly line (FAL) for fixed wing aircraft is set to put India on the global aviation map with Adani Aerospace signing an MoU with Brazil’s Embraer to make its regional jets in India.

According to a report in TOI, the MoU was signed between the two players last month and a formal announcement is expected later this month at Wings India event in Hyderabad. Details related to the location and project cost are likely to be announced during the event.

Indian FAL could allow Brazilian aviation major to ramp up production of E195-E2 models—its largest aircraft in production. Embraer, a global aerospace leader, has recently announced the delivery of 91 aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2025, a significant improvement from the 62 and 75 jets delivered in Q3 2025 and Q4 2024, respectively.

With the setting up of FAL in India, the Brazilian aviation major is looking to ramp up its production of aircraft. For delivery of new aircraft for orders placed now with Airbus and Boeing, there is a decade-long waiting list. Several newer players looking to enter the aviation space are eyeing Embraer for short and mid-haul flights.

This will be the first FAL of commercial aircrafts in India. Embraer makes fixed wind aircrafts with up to 150 seats. In India, Star Air, a regional player, is the only airline to use Embraer Jets for commercial services. The airline run by Kolhapur-based Sanjay Ghodawat Group has plans to add second generation Embraer Jets to its fleet as part of its expansion plans.

Keeping in mind the projected aviation growth in the country, the government has been working to get global aviation players set up their FAL in the country as part of Make in India initiative. According to the report, the government is expected to offer some incentives to customers ordering from India’s first major commercial aircraft FAL.

Airbus is setting up 2 FALs in India with Tata for military transport aircraft (C295) and H125 helicopters but there is nothing for commercial aircrafts despite that Indian domestic carriers have placed an order for over 1,500 aircrafts from Boeing and Airbus.